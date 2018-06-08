Little League & Minor League Results for June 7

Great Barrington Little League

Black Diamond defeated Great Barrington Police Association 13-6.

Blake Smith held Great Barrington Police to one run through three innings. Offensively for Black Diamond, Kyle Wellenkamp went 4-4 with three triples, Jacoby Vincelette went 2-3 with a single and double, Blake Smith had three singles, Keller Westcott had a double and a single and Devon Hanavan had a single and played solid defense catching.

For Great Barrington Police, Matt Louw pitched well and scored two runs. Jaiden Ellerby had an amazing night at the plate going 3-3 with three singles.

Minor League

Roger Trucking rallied in the bottom of the sixth to beat Olde Village 6-5.

Robbie Schur had a walkoff, bases clearing double, scoring three. Robbie Schur ended with two hits and four RBIs. Adam Williamson made the win on the mound in relief of Max wood. John Ireland scored three runs, Jonah Harrington had 2 hits and Jack Quinlin had a big two rbi double in the fifth.