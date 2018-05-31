Little League & Minor League Results for May 29 and 30

Great Barrington Little League - May 29

Wheeler and Taylor defeated Berkshire Orthopedic Associates (BOA) 4-3.

W&T got a strong pitching from Nathaniel VonRuden and Walt Hewins. W&T was led at the plate by Will Loring with two hits and 2 RBI’s, Nathaniel VonRuden had three hits, and Ian Lanoue with one hit.

For BOA, Greyson Beacco went two for three with an RBI. Beacco and Owen Wade combined for 16 strikeouts on the mound for BOA. Garrett Curtin went two for three and Joe Giumarro had a hit.

Great Barrington Little League - May 30

Wheeler & Taylor defeated Black Diamond 11-9.

Michael Ullrich pitched three strong innings for W&T striking out six. For W&T at the plate, Will Loring got the big hit with two outs in the fith plating the go ahead runs. Makayla Carpenter and Charlie Loring both had RBI singles, and Walt Hewins and Isiah Mclaughlin added singles. Brady Carpenter pitched a strong sixth coming in with the tying run on base striking out two to secure the win.

For Black Diamond, Kyle Wellenkamp went three for three with a triple, double, and single. Dom Calautti had a double. Black Diamond's pitching combined for nine strikeouts.

Minor League - May 30

Fairview defeated Great Barrington Police Association

For Fairview, Andrew Miller and Liam smith combined for an outstanding pitching performance. On offense, Milo Potoski and Liam smith had three hits each and Brody kinna, Andrew Miller, Joe McNulty, and Eric Miller all had two hits