Little League & Minor League Results from May 20

Great Barringto Little League

It was a pitchers duel between Wheeler and Taylor and Aberdales. The competition resulted in another one run game between these two teams. This time Wheeler and Taylor squeaked out the win 3-2.

Wheeler and Taylor came out on top thanks to a two out, walk off RBI by Aiden Murray in the bottom of the sixth. Wheeler and Taylor had great pitching from Nathaniel VonRuden and Michael Ullrich who combined for 15 strikeouts. Ullrich led Wheeler and Taylor at the plate with a double and a single. VonRuden added a single.

For Aberdales, on the mound, Sean Frank and Simon Fife combined for 11 strikeouts. Frank was also a defensive standout at shortstop. At the plate, Aberdales was led by Cody Campbell who belted a double to the fence and Simon Fife added a single.

Great Barrington Minor League

Aloisi Electric defeated Olde Village.