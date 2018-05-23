Little League, Minor League & Softball Results from May 22

Great Barrington Little League Baseball

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Baba Louie's 7-3.

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Grayson Beacco pitched four solid inning's with six strike outs. He went two for three with an RBI. Ben Gross had a double and a single with two RBI's. Parker Smith had an RBI single. Sam St. Peter had a great defense of catch at second base and he had a single.

For Baba Louie's, Chris Paul had a hard hit single, Sean Warren had a double and James Williamson had a hit.

Minor League Baseball

Aloisi Elecitric defeated Elm Street Market.

The winning pitcher was Aiden Decker who led off for his team with an inside-the-park home run. Odin Sisco and Jackson Heaton had three hits each. Ethan Brown chipped in with two hits.

For Elm Street, Sean McCauley and John Supra had hits.

Fairview beat Great Barrington Fire Department by a score of 12-0

For Fairview, Milo Potoski, Brody Kinna, Andrew Miller, Eric Milller and Landon Havens all reached base three times. Andrew Miller and Joe McNulty both pitched a strong game.

For Great Barrington Fire Department, Reese Haley, Cameron Knopf, and Patrick Quirk all reached base multiple times and Matt Bennett pitched well in relief.

South County Girls Softball