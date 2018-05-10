Little League, Minor League & Softball Results from May 9

Great Barrington Little League

Gt Barrington Police got their first win of the season by beating Baba Louie’s 15-9.

The Winning pitcher was Matt Lowe.

For GB Police, Matt Lowe and Griffin Touponce each had 4 hits and scored 4 runs. “Ler” Sprague had 3 RBI’s and scored 4 runs. Jaden Ellerbee had a double and scored twice.

For Baba Louie’s, Chase Reynolds and Joe Schneider had their first career hit. Wyatt Brazie played great defense.

Minor League

(1) Aloisi Electric defeated the Canaan Mets 8 to 0.

For Aloisi, Jackson Heaton and Darius Taliafero pitched with a combined 16 strikeouts.

Quinn Butler Carlson had two singles. Evan Macy, Charlie Burdick and Ben Decker all had singles. Aiden Decker had 3 singles.

For the Mets, Jerron Nirchel, Jocoby Reeve and Carson Riva all pitched a great game with 14 strikeouts. Cooper Bunce and Jerron Nirchel both had singles.

(2) Fairview beat West Stockbridge by a score of 14-10

For Fairview, Milo Potoski, Liam Smith, Levi Boardman & Cameron Coon all had 2 hits

For West Stockbridge, Tyler, Beau, Bodie, Luke, and Kealy all had hits as well.

South County Girls Junior Softball