Little League Results from April 28

Aberdale's defeated Wheeler & Taylor 4 to 3 in extra innings.

For Aberdale's, Shaun Frank made his Little League debut on the mound striking out 6 in 2 1/3 innings. Kahlil Carlson took over in the third with 10 strikeouts. Kahlil had a great day with the bat hitting 2 singles and a triple. Cody Campbell had 2 singles, Cole Kennedy had his first Little League hit. Simon Fife had the game winning hit to give Aberdale's the win. Eli Burch was a defensive standout making a great throw from the outfield to throw a runner out at home.

For Wheeler & Taylor, Nathaniel VonRuden was strong on the mound with 9 strikeouts. Walt Hewins pitched in relief with 6 strikeouts. Michael Ullrich was a defensive standout behind the plate. Nathaniel and Walt both reached the base with their bats.

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated GB police 11-2

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Garrett Curtin pitched a complete game only allowing 1 hit and striking out 16 batters and went 3 for 4. Ty Stalker went 2 for 3 and Kyle Sirmini went 2 for 3 in his first Little League game. Sam St. Peter went 2 for 3 with a double and Joe Giumarro had a hit.