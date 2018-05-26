Little League Results from May 25

Great Barrington Little League

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Black Diamond 8-7

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Garrett Curtin went three for four and stole home to win the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sam St. Peter went three for four. Greyson Beacco had two singles. Joe Giumarro and Kyle Sirmini combined for four hits and two RBI'S. Collin Parker pitched two and a third inning's with nine strike outs.

For Black Diamond, Blake Smith pitched four strong inning's with seven strike outs. Deven Hanavan had a RBI single and had great Defense behind the plate. Gregory Kay made two great plays at third base to keep Berkshire Orthopedic off the bases. Kyle Wellencamp went two for three with a RBI triple and pitched strong with seven strike outs

Aberdale's defeated Baba Louie’s 10 to 2

For Aberdale's, Shaun Frank and Simon Fife combined for seven strikeouts.

Aberdale's Jay Howard and Nathan TenBroeck both had three hits. Carter Lotz, Simon Fife and Kahlil Carlson contributed two hits each. Cole Kennedy and Cody Campbell had hard hit singles. Defense was on fire for Aberdale's which included an unassisted double play by Nathan TenBroeck and pick off at third by Carter Lotz to Eli Burch for the tag. The game ended with an ESPN play of the week catch on the right field line by Cole Kennedy who got the ball in quickly for a double play at first!