Little League, Softball, & Minor League Results for June 4

Great Barrington Little League Baseball

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Great Barrington Police.11-10

For Berkshire Orthopedic, Kyle Sirmini had a double and two singles with four RBI's. Ty Stalker had the game winning hit to end the game. Ben Gross had two hits. Greysan Beacco pitched four strong inning's with 10 strike outs.

For Great Barrington Police, Jacob Kreis had a triple and a double with an RBI. Waverly Coyne had a triple with an RBI. Tyler Sprague had a base hit. Matt Lowe had a strong outing on the mound with five strike outs.

Black Diamond defeated Baba Louie's.

Black Diamond's Devon Hanavan pitched five and one third innings allowing Baba Louies to just two hits and no runs. Christian Blanchard obtained the final two outs sealing the win. Both Blanchard and Blake Smith went three for four with a pair of singles and a double. Kyle Wellenkamp went four for four and Gabe Fahey crushed a double.

Chris Paul pitched well for Baba Louies. Mark Bailey and Wyatt Brazie had two hits preventing the no hitter for Hanavan.

South County Girls Softball

In Senior action. Great Barrington’s Troy’s Garage traveled to Connecticut to take on undefeated North Canaan. A total team effort on offense and defense by Troy’s Garage led to a 5-4 victory over North Canaan.

The Sheffield Blue team defeated Great Barrington’s Father and Son Auto Body 13-3.

Strong pitching from Blue’s Emily made the difference in the game and she had a double as well driving in two runs. Also with hits for Blue, were Elizabeth and Allison.

For Father and Son Auto Body, Marcella, Olivia, Bella and Kiera all had hits.

Minor League

West Stockbridge Police defeated Elm Street 5-2 on Monday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at two with West Stockbridge Police batting in the bottom of the fifth. Tyler C., Beau S. and Bodhi each managed multiple hits.

Here are the 2018 Berkshire County Co-Ed Softball Standings