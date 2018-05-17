Little League, Softball & Minor League Results from May 16

Great Barrington Little League

Black Diamond defeated Great Barrington Police 11-3.

Blake Smith and Sparky Blanchard shut down Great Barrington Police's offense to three runs. Kyle Wellenkamp went three for three with two doubles and a triple. Blake Smith had a double and a single. Dom Calutti, Gabe Fahey and Sparky Blanchard contributed with singles for Black Diamond's offense.

Matt Lowe pitched well for Great Barrington Police and offensively had a single and a double. Tyler Sprague also had a hit and was a defensive standout at first base.

South County Softball

In Senior Division action, Great Barrington’s Troy’s Garage traveled to Sheffield and fell to the Sheffield Gold Team 10-4.

Troy’s Megan DuPont came in relief and held Gold at bay by pitching two scoreless innings.

In other Senior Division action, Father and Sons Auto Body defeated G.A. Blanco 11-6. A close game after three innings with Blanco holding a 6-5 lead. Avery Raifstanger pitched three scoreless innings for Father and Son Auto Body.

Minor League

Fairview defeated Canaan 4-0

For Fairview, Brody Kinna had three hits. Levi Boardman and Andrew Miller also reached base twice. Joe McNulty pitched solid in relief.

For Canaan, Cooper Bunce, Logan Osborne and Geron Nirschell all had hits. Cooper Bunce pitched strong in relief.

Roger Trucking defeated Elm Street 6-2