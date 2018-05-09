Little League, Softball & Minor League Results from May 8

Great Barrington Little League

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Black Diamond 8-5. For Berkshire Orthopedic, Garrett Curtin pitched 3 strong inning's with 7 strikeouts. He went 2 for 3 at the plate along with 3 RBI's. Collin Parker pitched the last 3 innings with 6 strike outs. He had an in the park home run. Ty Stalker went 3 for 3 with 2 RBI's. Parker Smith also had 2 hits.

For Black Diamond, Kyle Wellencamp pitched 4 strong inning's with 6 strike outs. He went 3 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBI's. Blake Smith pitched the 5th inning with a strike out. Keller Wescott pitched the 6th inning with 3 strike outs.

South County Girls Softball

The Sheffield Blue Team traveled to Great Barrington and defeated Troy’s Garage by a score of 19-10. For Sheffield Blue, Emily Steuernagle and Diana Colpack went 3 for 4 at the plate. Allison Steuernagle had a 3 RBI triple for Sheffield Blue. Takaiya Brown led Troy’s Garage offense as she went 3 for 3 at the dish.

Minor League

Great Barrington Fire Association defeated Elm Street by a score of 10-9.