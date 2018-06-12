Little League & Softball Results for June 11

Little League

Aberdale's defeated Great Barrington Police Association.

For Aberdale's, Kahlil Carlson pitched four strong inning's with nine strikeouts. Kahlil also contributed a three run home run for the team. Eli Burch then made his Little League debut on the mound and did a great job.

Aberdale's bats were hot with Carter Lotz, Simon Fife, Nate TenBroeck, Shaun Frank, Jay Howard, Cody Campbell and Cole Kennedy all contributing two hits or more. Kam Torrico contributed two singles and a great catch in left field.

For Great Barrington Police Association, Matt Lowe had a double and was a defensive standout at shortstop. Tyler Sprague had a single and Everett Pacheco had a hard hit triple with two RBI's. Jacob Kreis was a defensive standout behind the plate.

South County Girls Softball

In Senior League action last night, Father and Son Auto Body defeated G.A. Blanco 15-6.

Alex Tenney tossed three innings of one hit ball for Father and Son Auto Body with Avery Raifstanger throwing two scoreless innings to end the game. For Father and Son, Ava, Ana, Bella and Grace all had hits with Avery going two for four and Olivia going two for three with a standup triple.