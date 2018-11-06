Live & Local Results: Election Night in the Berkshires 2018

It has been quite the road to get to this day, but Election Day has finally arrived in the Berkshires.

Townsquare Media Berkshires will be providing up to the minute results of tonight's election results. Three of our stations -- Live 95.9, Whoopee FM and AM1420 WBEC -- will be going live on the air between 8 and 9 p.m. to give you the latest results. In addition, we will keep everyone informed on this page throughout the night with everything you need to know.

The most discussed race in the area is the Berkshire County District Attorney's race. Back in September, Andrea Harrington defeated Paul Caccaviello and Judith Knight to secure the Democratic nomination. Caccaviello has since put together a write-in campaign in hopes of remaining the Berkshire County District Attorney, a seat he acquired after David Capeless stepped down earlier in the year.

With the write-in campaign for Caccaviello, you should expect delays in the official results. However, we will be sticking with it as long as we can to keep you up to date.

There are also several questions on the ballot to be answered by the community -- with the most discussed being Question 1; Nurse-Patient Assignment Limits.

Bookmark this page and follow along with the results of, what should be, a very interesting Election Night in the Berkshires.

Berkshire County District Attorney:

Andrea Harrington (Democratic Nominee) -

Paul Caccaviello (Write-In) -

Question 1 - Nurse-Patient Assignment Limits (Berkshires):

Yes -

No -

Question 2 - Advisory Commission For Amendments to the US Constitution Regarding Corporate Personhood and Political Spending (Berkshires):

Yes -

No -

Question 3 - Gender Identity Anti-Discrimination (Berkshires):

Yes -

No -

Question 4 - Single-Payer Health Care (Ward 1, Precinct B Only):

Yes -

No -

Senator in General Court (Berkshire, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin):

Adam Hinds

Representative in General Court (First Berkshire District):

John Barrett

Representative in General Court (Second Berkshire District, Ward 1B):

Paul Mark

Representative in General Court (Third Berkshire District, Ward 1A, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7):

Tricia Farley-Bouvier

Representative in General Court (Fourth Berkshire District)

William "Smitty" Pignatelli

Representative in Congress (First District):

Richard Neal

Clerk of Courts (Berkshire County):

Deborah Capeless

Register of Deeds

Register of Deeds (Berkshire Middle District):

Patsy Harris

Register of Deeds (Berkshire Northern District):

Maria Ziemba -

Deborah Moran -

Register of Deeds (Berkshire Southern District):

Michelle Laramie-Jenny