15 Stars Who Appeared on ‘Living Single’ Before They Were Famous (PHOTOS)

It may be 2018, but it’s clear we're having a bit of nostalgia for a ‘90s kind of world.

With our favorite ’90s shows like Family Matters and Sister, Sister angling for TV reboots, it is only fitting that our favorite female foursome of Brooklyn-based friends grace our screens once again through a streaming deal with Hulu .

Living Single , starring Queen Latifah, Erika Alexander, Kim Coles, Kim Fields, John Henton and Terrence 'T.C.' Carson, only aired for four seasons, but taught lifelong lessons about friendship and love to his young, black audience.

The show was a launching pad for its stars' careers. But they weren't the only famous — or soon-to-be famous — faces to pop up on the beloved comedy.

From Terrence Howard to Will Ferrell to a Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, here is a list of celebrities who found their place on Brooklyn-inspired set of Living Single .