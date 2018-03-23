Local Area Swimmers Compete in NE Swimming Championships

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA—The Kilpatrick Athletic Center’s Snapper Swim Program ended the 2017–18 season at the Silver Championships at the University of Rhode Island March 16–18, with wins, top 10 placements, and numerous personal bests.

Thirty-four of 40 athletes on the team competed at the New England Regional Championship Feb. 9–11 in Westfield, Massachusetts. Twelve swimmers advanced to the Silver Championship—five more than the previous year. Two swimmers advanced to the highly competitive age group championships.

The following swimmers capped their seasons at the regionals in Westfield:

Josh Banyard, Copake, New York

Sophie Burnell, Lee, Massachusetts

Riley Coach, Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Lucy Coleman, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

Angeli Faggioni, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

Jacob Gray Sandisfield, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

Emma Haswell, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Tess Holmes, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Scarlett Ivas, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

Jessica Kopiec, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

Sadie Livak, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Mirabelle Meyers Mill River, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

Kate Nourse, Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Lilah O’Neil, Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Bethany Sweet, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Colby Sweet, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Kayla Sweet, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Colin Thorp, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Helen Thorp, Great Barrington, achieved a personal best for the season.

Charlotte Walters, Austerlitz, New York

Orli Wasserman, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, achieved a personal best for the season.

David Xu, Salisbury Connecticut, achieved a personal best for the season.

The 2017–18 season ended on a high note at the New England Silvers Championships. Three swimmers placed in the top 10, both relay teams came from behind to win their heat, and 11 swimmers beat their own previous personal bests in at least one individual event.

Silver Championship results:

Quinn Dillon, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, took home a third-place finish in the 50m breaststroke, seventh place in both the 100m backstroke and the 100-meter freestyle, eighth place in the 50m backstroke, and a 10th place finish in the 50m free. Dillion, 10, swam in the 10 and under age group championship meet at the University of New Hampshire prior to swimming at the Silver Championship.

Reece Faggioni, 10, West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, took home an eighth-place finish in the 50m free with a time that qualifies for the 10 and under age group meet.

Zoe Holmes, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, broke 1:00 in her 100m free for the first time, coming in with a personal best time of 59.71. She also bettered her time in the 100m backstroke. Holmes, just turning 13, swam in the 11-14 age group championship meet at Boston University prior to swimming at the Silver Championship.

Lena Smith, Sheffield, Massachusetts, turned in five personal best times, and won at least one heat of the 50m free, in addition to her two relay performances.

Allison Slater, 11, East Chatham, New York, finished in ninth place in the 100m breaststroke. In total she had five personal best times.

Suri Tolentino bested the 8 and under 50m breaststroke record held since 2008. Tolentino also competed in a heat-winning 200m free relay with Keaghan Kline, Lena Smith, and Islea Tolentino. After two days of competition, Suri had four personal best times.

The 200m free mixed relay team of Quinn Dillon, Reece Faggioni, Lena Smith, and Keaghan Kline won their heat as Reece came from behind to touch the wall. Their time establishes a Snapper Swim Club team record for the 10 and under age group.

Emma Avenia, Hillsdale, New York, a first-time qualifier, swam in five events, achieving a personal best in three events.

Nick Dillon, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, swam in six events, achieving a personal best in two events.

Annabel Holmes, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, a first-time qualifier, swam in three events, achieving a personal best in two events.

Michael Losardo, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, a first-time qualifier, swam in four events, achieving a personal best in two events.

Isela Tolentino, Great Barrington, Massachusetts, a first-time qualifier, swam in four events and one relay.

(press release sent to WSBS from Bard College at Simon's Rock for online and on air use)