Local Basketball Recap for Nov. 25

Housy Hoops kicked off it's 2018-19 House League season on Sunday at the Housy Dome. In the first game, Carlson's Wood Floors defeated Aberdale's by a score of 32-20. Dominic Calautti of Carlson's Wood Floors had a game high 15 points, while Calvin Cooney added eight points and Tyler Campbell chipped in six points. Brennan Peyre led Aberdale's with eight points, Jaesan Koloski added four points and Robin Tovell had an overall strong performance.

In game two of the Housy Hoops Junior division opening day double header, Amerigas was able to hold off Tom’s Toys 26-21. Finn Mason led Amerigas with a game high 10 points, while AJ Gabriel chipped in with four points and a dominant rebounding performance.Dylan Netzer and Chris Wickwire each had six points for Tom’s Toys.

In Housatonic Basketball opening day Senior Division action, Wheeler & Taylor defeated Aberdale’s in double overtime 48 -46. For Wheeler and Taylor, Khalil Carlson scored 28 points, while Ben Gross, Erving Henderson and Caden Crupi chipped in four points each. For Aberdale’s, Devon Hannivan scored 13 points, while Luke Arienti and Sean Scarbro added eight points each

In other action, Cove Lanes defeated Pick Enroll 47-42. For Cove, Adam Kronenberg scored 16 points, while Ethan Morowitz chipped in nine and Keller Westcott scored six. For Pick, Griffin McElroy scored 12 points, Sam Yeung pitched in six and Eli Burch added seven.