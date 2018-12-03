Local Basketball Results for Dec. 02

The Housy Hoops junior division did not disappoint yesterday. In the days first game, team Amerigas found a way to survive a furious comeback from Carlson Wood Floors, winning 33-29. Dominick Calutti led the charge for Carlson Wood Floors, scoring a game high 18 points. Calvin Cooney also chipped in for six points for Carlson’s.

However, Team Amerigas was able to hold on and win behind Griffin Touponce and his eight points. Banyan Bourla added four points for Amerigas, including a clutch basket near the end of regulation to keep his team up for good.

In the second game, Tom's Toys slipped past Aberdale's in a back in forth game by a final score of 36-31. Dylan Netzer of Tom's Toys had a game high 15 points while Chris Wickwire chipped in 14. For Aberdale's, Kyle McMahon had a solid performance with 14 points and Jacoby Vincellette added eight points.