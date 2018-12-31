Local Basketball Results for Dec. 30

Results of Golden Knights House League 12/30/18.

The team of Olde Village Monogramming/William’s Paving defeated the team of Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirts.

High Scorer’s: Olde Village Monogramming/William’s Paving: Erica Wilson & Hannah Boino scored 6 points each.

Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirts: Ella Watson scored 3 points and Ava O’Brien added 2 points.

The team of Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot defeated the team of Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor 12-6.

High Scorer’s: Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot: Ella Gennari scored 8 points.

Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor: Khianna Cleary scored 4 points.

Two great Housy Hoops Junior Division games yesterday at the Housy Dome to close out the year! In the first game:

Aberdale's held on for a 32-27 win against Carlson's Wood Floors. Phinneas Wheeler scored 14 points, Brennan Peyre added 11 points and Sophia Guete-Rameriz had a solid performance for Aberdale's in the victory. Carlson's Wood Floors was led by Dominic Calautti with 17 points, Lucius Magill chipped in 4 points and Mabel Cooney had another strong performance on both ends of the court.

In the afternoon's second game, Tom's Toys defeated Amerigas by a final score of 50-42. Chris Wickwire of Tom's Toys was the game's leading scorer with 19 points, Braydon Haskeer added 10 points and Ben Moro added a key bucket for 2 points in the win. Amerigas was led by Finn Mason with 18 points while George Dreger added 10 points and Banyon Bourla chipped in 6 points for Amerigas.