Local Basketball Results for Jan. 27

Housatonic Basketball Senior Division

Pick Enroll defeated Aberdale's with a final score of 66 - 64

For Pick Enroll, Tyler Carlson drained a three-pointer as time expired to get the win for his team. Griffin McElroy scored 17 points, Manny Brown added 14, Colby Carlson contributed nine and Sam Yeung scored nine. For Aberdale’s, Sebastian Guete-Ramierez scored 17 points, Kyle Wellencamp added 12 and Elliot Stern contributed 11.

Wheeler & Taylor defeated Cove Lanes with a final score of 60 to 55.

For Wheeler and Taylor, Khalil Carlson scored 18 points, Cayden Krupi added 16 and Erving Henderson contributed seven. For Cove Lanes, Adam Kronenberg scored 16 points, Isaiah Keefner added 10 and Ler Sprague contributed 10

Results of Golden Knights House League

The team of William’s Paving/Olde Village Monogramming defeated the team of Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot with a final score of 8-4.

High Scorer’s: William’s Paving/Olde Village Monogramming: Remi Perreault scored three points, Mallory Lucey and Madeline Hardy scored two points each. For Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot, Ember Raifstanger & Annette Boyko scored two points each.

The team of Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor defeated the team of Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirts 22-18 in overtime.

High Scorer’s: Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor include Iris Firth with 16 points. For Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirts, Ella Watson and Ava O’Brien scored six points each.

The Golden Knights House League will be making up last weeks (1/20) snow out on Thursday Jan, 31 at 5:30 & 6:30.

5:30 game: William’s Paving/Olde Village Monogramming vs. Baldwin’s Hardware/Monterey T-Shirts

6:30 game: Hull Oil/Wheeler & Taylor vs. Sweet Tree Service/Eagle Shoe & Boot