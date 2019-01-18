Local Doughnut Shop Reopens Its Doors

For those of you that have been missing the delicious delights at Home Sweet Home Doughnut Shoppe we have great news for you. As of Thursday, Jan. 17, Home Sweet Home has reopened its doors to the public. Now named Janet's Home Sweet Home Doughnut Shoppe with a new owner, you can once again enjoy all of your favorite breakfast delights and more.

If you are wondering about John and Debbie, wonder no more as they are still on staff serving and prepping breakfast items for you with their warm, familiar, friendly smiles.

Home Sweet Home Doughnut Shoppe's winter hours are from 6:30 AM through 1:00 PM and open later on weekends. Home Sweet Home Doughnut Shoppe is located at 258 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington.