Local Hospital Celebrates 105th Birthday By Offering Free Cake

Fairview Hospital is celebrating their 105th birthday! The hospital opened it's doors on January 13th, 1913. At the time of its opening, the hospital was staffed with two nurses and physicians on call. Nowadays, Fairview offers a wide variety of services with an abundant staff ready to serve your needs and provide necessary treatments. 105 years of history and success is to credit for today's Fairview experience and excellent service.

In honor of the community's establishment of a hospital and its commitment to Fairview Hospital for over 100 years, Fairview Hospital welcomes the community to join their staff for birthday cake being served by Fairview's nurses this morning (Tuesday, January 16th) from 11:30-1:30 during lunch service in Mason's Cafe on the Ground Floor at Fairview Hospital. No reservations are necessary.

So if you need to satisfy a sweet tooth, head over to Fairview Hospital for some community fun and cake. For more information, you can call: 413-528-8600. Fairview Hospital is located at 29 Lewis Avenue, Great Barrington, MA 01230.