Local Hospital Receives Five Star Rating

Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington has been named a five star hospital from the centers of Medicare and Medicaid services. The star ratings, five star being the top rating, will aid to patients' experience of care. The ratings are based on data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers in Systems survey at more than 4,000 Medicare Certified Acute Care hospitals across the country.

The summary star rating combines information about different aspects of patients' experience of care. According to the Berkshire Edge , the survey focused on three topics, composite topics such as nurse and doctor communication; responsiveness of hospital staff, pain management and communication about medicines, discharge information and care transition; individual topics such as cleanliness and quietness of hospital environment; and global topics including hospital ratings and willingness to recommend a hospital.

Fairview's Executive Vice President Anthony Rinaldi said "the hospital is honored to receive one of the federal government’s highest commendations for hospitals. The entire team works hard and is gratified that their patients feel they receive outstanding care when they choose Fairview Hospital and the hospital's Health System."