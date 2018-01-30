Local Library Temporarily Closing

The Ramsdell Public Library in Housatonic will close for half of the month of February so renovations can be performed on the buildings interior. According to the Berkshire Record , several of the library's floors will be sanded and refinished.

The Record states, beginning on February 5th, the library will close for two weeks so that it's children's room, adult reading room and its art room can have work done on their floors according to Great Barrington library director Amanda DeGiorgis. The library will reopen at 1 p.m. on February 20th.

Recently, Great Barrington Town Manager, said: "This is long overdue, and the floors, obviously, need to not be walked on for that time."

Furthermore, The Berkshire Record reports that two Sundays are included during the closing period, a day on which Ramsdell is usually the only open library in Great Barrington from 1-4 p.m. However, the library's community is working to have another location open for patrons on the Sunday's during Ramsdell's closed period according to DeGiorgis.