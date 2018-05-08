Local Little League and Softball Results from May 7

Great Barringon Little League

Last night in Great Barrington Little League action Wheeler & Taylor defeated Great Barrington Police Association 8-3.

On the mound for Wheeler & Taylor, Nathaniel Von Ruden and Michael Ullrich combined for 14 strike outs and surrendered three hits. They were led at the plate by Von Ruden, Ullrich and Walt Hewins. Will Loring also contributed with two RBIs.

Great Barrington Police Association was led at the plate by Tyler Sprague with a triple and a single and Matt Lowe contributed with a double. Griffin Toupance was a defensive standout at third base for Great Barrington Police.

Elsewhere, Aberdale's defeated Baba Louie’s 12-6.

For Aberdale's, Simon Fife, Nathan TenBroeck and Kahlil Carlson combined for 13 strikeouts. At the plate, Carter Lotz had 3 singles, Nate TenBroeck had 2 doubles, Cody Campbell had two hits including an in the park home run. Jay Howard had a single and was a defensive standout at second, while Cole Kennedy had a triple and an RBI.

For Baba Louie’s, Chris Paul, J.J. Snyder, James Williamson, Sean Warren and Mark Bailey combined for 3 strikeouts. Chris Wickwire was a defensive standout making several plays at different positions and Chris Paul had two stolen bases. Mark Bailey crushed a double for Baba Louie’s.

Great Barrington Girls Softball

In Gt. Barrington Girls Softball Monday evening, Father and Son Auto Body played North Canaan to a 12-12 tie called due to darkness.