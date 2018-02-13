Local Man Arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court

A Monument Mountain High School Senior who was arrested for distributing black market Xanax last week told police he bought a "double-the-dose" counterfeit pills online according to a police report.

The Berkshire Eagle reports 18 year old, Ethan Morris was arraigned in Southern Berkshire District Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to one count of drug distribution and two counts of drug possession.

Morris, a resident of Housatonic was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly selling a generic form of Xanax to undercover Great Barrington police officers who has been conducting an investigation after two Monument Mountain Regional High School employees alerted them to student use of what they called some kind of super "Xanax." School administrators warned parents in an email the day after Morris' arrest.

According to police, Morris said that he had received pills through the mail through the U.S. Postal Service.

