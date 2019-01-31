Local Public Meeting with DA Andrea Harrington Coming Up

Pittsfield, Mass. - The Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP has invited recently elected Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington to be their guest speaker at their next monthly membership meeting. The meeting will be held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium, located at One Wendell Avenue in Pittsfield. The meeting is open to the public and there is no charge to attend.

Andrea Harrington is the first woman to be elected District Attorney in Berkshire County, and ran on a campaign of smart, data-driven criminal justice reform. She is a native of Berkshire County who attended Pittsfield public schools and was the first in her family to go to college. She is working to bring tough prosecutions in serious cases like sexual assault, prioritize treatment over incarceration for people who need it, and help end the shameful scourge of racial bias here in Berkshire County.

The mission of the NAACP is to ensure the political, economic, social and educational equality of rights for all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. You can get more information on the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP by going here

