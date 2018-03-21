Local Schools To Participate In ‘March For Our Lives’ Event

For many students in the Berkshires, the national school walkout wasn't the end of the gun violence demonstrations after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Now they prepare to travel to Washington to participate in "March For Our Lives" on Saturday.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that students from Berkshire Waldorf High School plan to travel to the District of Columbia for the protest.

Together with more than 100 students primarily from Mount Everett and Monument Mountain High Schools, the group is taking buses chartered by the Railroad Street Youth Project, a local non profit to the "March For Our Lives."

The two RSYP buses seat a total of 112 students between them, and as of Monday afternoon, all but four seats had been filled. The buses will leave late Friday night, make the long drive to Washington in time for the march to start, and are scheduled to return late Saturday or early Sunday morning.

The DC event is one of many taking place all over the United States but it promises to be one of the largest with organizers expecting up to 500,000 attendees.