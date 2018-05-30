Local Softball Results from May 29

Great Barrington Girls Softball Senior Division

Great Barrington Barrington‘s Troy’s Garage played host to Great Barrington’s G.A. Blanco and Troy’s Garage defeated G.A. Blanco 17-6.

Blanco came out swinging in the top of the first scoring five runs on a pair of doubles by Elee Hull and Mia Wade. Troy’s Garage countered with five runs of their own in the bottom of the first. Troy’s pitchers, Aubrey Pederson and Megan DuPont then held Blanco’s to only one run over the next five innings.

