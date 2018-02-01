Locals In The Nonprofit Sector Getting Their Overdue Recognition

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is launching an annual awards program to recognize people who work tirelessly in the nonprofit sector to serve the Berkshire community. In partnership with The Berkshire Eagle , the NPC will present the first Berkshire Nonprofit Awards breakfast on Tuesday, May 22, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Country Club of Pittsfield.

Liana Toscanini, founder of the Nonprofit Center, believes many who work in the nonprofit sector go unrecognized for their accomplishments and commitment to their organizations and the community.

“This event is long overdue,” said Toscanini, “especially in our county where nonprofits are a huge economic driver and contribute so much to the quality of our lives.”

Nominations are being solicited from across the Berkshires in seven categories: Executive Leadership, Board Member, Super Staffer, Unsung Hero, Volunteer, Rising Star and Lifetime Achievement. Finalists and winners will be selected by a committee of business leaders. The nomination form will be available online at npcberkshires.org February 1st (today). The deadline for submissions is March 31. The NPC is currently seeking sponsors for this celebratory event.

Founded in 2016, the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires serves as a clearinghouse for information, helping nonprofits connect, learn and grow. The NPC has over 70 members. For more information visit npcberkshires.org.

(above information taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on air use)