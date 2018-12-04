Looking Ahead to Middle School Q&A Coming Up in GB

(Great Barrington, MA) December 4, 2018—Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School welcomes parents of students on the brink of adolescence to an evening inquiry with teachers, administrators and parents of students who have recently transitioned from middle school to high school and college, to discuss how to navigate this time of intense growth and change.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 PM at the Great Barrington Rudolf Steiner School, 35 West Plain Road, Great Barrington, MA. This is a free community event. For more information call 413-528-4015 or go here

Master class teacher Mark Eurich will be joined by Steiner middle school faculty in both academic and specialty subjects, as well as parents of Steiner graduates who have matriculated to both public and independent high schools. An opportunity for parent Q&A will be offered to close the meeting.

The Steiner School’s middle school curriculum integrates rigorous academics with movement, music, outdoor learning and the arts. The school has been preparing students to achieve their full potential for over forty-five years, earning Steiner “Best School in the Berkshires” accolades for six consecutive years. Steiner graduates attend public and independent high schools including Berkshire Waldorf High School, The Berkshire School, Emma Willard, Hotchkiss, Interlochen, Millbrook, Miss Hall’s School and Putney. The school offers year-round admissions and generous scholarships for admitted students based on need.

