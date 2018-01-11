Given today’s endless TV revivals, it’s hard to overlook former cultural phenomena with unsatisfying ends. ABC’s LOST would seem like a prime target, but network heads aren’t admitting to any official revival talks just yet, despite one of the creators returning to ABC in recent months.

The subject of a LOST revival was naturally posed to ABC boss Channing Dungey at the recent TCA press tour, especially in light of the network prepping a wide release for the return of Roseanne . Apple and oranges, sure, but with FOX currently enjoying another X-Files resurgence, and LOST co-creator Carlton Cuse signing an ABC development deal over the summer, is a return to the island in the cards? Says Dungey (via TVLine ):

We have not had any official discussions about that. It’s something that’s on a list of, ‘Wouldn’t that be great if… ,’ but at this point it’s only at that place … I haven’t had that conversation with [Carlton Cuse] yet.

For what it’s worth, Cuse’s fellow co-creator Damon Lindelof previously stated that “It would be really exciting if there’s another incarnation of LOST ,” though he wouldn’t want to go anywhere near a story he’d already struggled to complete. In any case, Lindelof is also keeping busy post- Leftovers with HBO’s mysterious new Watchmen series .

It’s hard to ignore the temptation of righting a few final season wrongs, but is LOST best left in the afterlife?