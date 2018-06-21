Lt. Michael Winston Posthumously Named 4th of July Parade Grand Marshal

The upcoming Pittsfield 4th of July Parade officially has their Grand Marshal.

Pittsfield Parade Committee president, and also president of the Pittsfield City Council, Peter Marchetti announced on the Live 95.9 Afternoon Show that late Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Winston will posthumously serve as the 2018 parade's Grand Marshal.

The 23-year veteran of the force sadly passed away, suddenly, on Jan. 5 while vacationing in Florida. His presence in the community was absolutely amazing, including having a big part in the annual 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield.

Check out the full release from the Pittsfield Parade Committee below and kudos for making the absolutely perfect choice to serve as this year's Grand Marshal:

The Pittsfield Parade Committee is honored to have Michael Winston serving posthumously as the 2018 Pittsfield Parade Grand Marshal.

Mr. Winston was a 1980 graduate of Taconic High School. He also received his Bachelors and Masters Degree from Anna Maria College.

Mr. Winston became a police officer in 1994. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in July of 2000 and was later promoted to Lieutenant in November 2002. He served as commander of the Berkshire County Special Response Team for 14 years.

Mike served as the Fourth of July Parade liaison for many years. He will always be remembered to the parade committee as the man who always remained calm and able to crack a joke and a smile in a moment’s notice. His dedication to the parade year in and year out was exceptional.

During his time as a police officer, Lt. Winston received many Letters of Commendation. Among his proudest moments were being named the Terry Donnelly Police Officer of the Year in 1998 and receiving an Honorable Service Unit Citation for supporting the US Secret Service when First Lady Michelle Obama visited Pittsfield in 2013.

Lt. Winston began coaching Little League Baseball in 1999 in the Pittsfield North Little League, ultimately coaching his son through the 2009 season. He went on to coach in the Pittsfield Babe Ruth League, where he traveled to Arkansas to participate in the Babe Ruth World Series in 2012.