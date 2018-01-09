Sure, Luke Bryan and his American Idol host/cohort Ryan Seacrest have plenty of promotional work to do leading up to the show's 2018 premiere on March 11. However, there's one thing that makes the pair set their duties aside, and that thing is football .

Bryan and Seacrest, both Georgia natives, were unsurprisingly glued to the college national title game on Jan 8., which pitted Georgia's Bulldogs against Alabama's Crimson Tide. The two even posted a funny Instagram video to prove their loyalty.

"We're backstage here doing press/media day for American Idol ," explained Bryan, "And we're not in [Atlanta's] Mercedes-Benz dome, and it's killing us."

"But what we're really doing is watching this ," added Seacrest, as the camera pans off to show a TV screen playing the big game.

"Streaming live, baby. Right there," agreed Bryan, before both gave a rousing call of "GO DAWGS!"

The game called forth quite a few country music notables/football fans, including Jason Aldean , Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum , Thomas Rhett and the Zac Brown Band (all of whom were pulling for Georgia).

The all-SEC 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama was held Monday, with Alabama's coach Nick Saban vying for what would be his sixth championship title. A win by Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart would mark the program's first title since the 1980 season.