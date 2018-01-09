MA Farm Bureau Recognized with Two Awards of Excellence

WSBS recently received a press release from the Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation for online and on-air use regarding two excellence awards the Bureau recently received at the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Meeting in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - Jan. 6, 2018 - Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) was recognized as one of the top award winners among state Farm Bureau's across the United States for its overall achievements in 2017 with the New Horizon Award and Pinnacle Award during the American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF's) Annual Meeting in Nashville.

MFBF won the New Horizon Award for its implementation of Camping for a Cure, which fundraised for cancer research and raised the public profile of the organization and agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Pinnacle Award is the highest award a state Farm Bureau can earn for program and membership achievement. This is the eighth time in nine years that MFBF has received this honor.

The organization was awarded Awards For Excellence in four of possible four program activity areas, including advocacy: engagement and outreach: leadership and business development; and membership value. The goals of the awards program are to recognize and motivate states for developing outstanding programs, encourage their efforts in key areas and provide a resource to other states for the purpose of developing new initiatives.

"Membership is the lifeblood of our organization and its their efforts, in addition to the staff's, that made it possible for our organization to receive these awards," said MFBF President Ed Davidian, who farms in Northborough. "I want to say Thank You to all the effort that everyone put into our organization, which allowed us to win these prestigious awards."

In addition, MFBF was recognized by the American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture with the organization's Leader Award and Apex Award. The Leader Award is presented to a state Farm Bureau when each board member donates at least $50 to the Foundation. The Apex Award is presented for increasing total investment in the Foundation by 12 percent or more compared to the previous year.

These awards highlight the importance of the work that MFBF staff and leadership does across the Commonwealth and beyond. This meeting will take MFBF to the next level as MFBF's delegate will vote to set new policy priorities for AFBF.

The Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation is a non-profit organization representing nearly 6,000 family members across the Commonwealth. MFBF is an advocate for farmers, run by farmer members who develop policies through its grassroots process. Its mission is "to protect the rights, encourage the growth, and be of service to its members, in the best interest of agriculture."