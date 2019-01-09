MA Farmers Head To 100th Annual Convention

MARLBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - A group of Massachusetts Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) farmer members are headed to New Orleans this week for American Farm Bureau Federation's (AFBF's) 100th Annual Convention and IDEA Trade Show. These members will have the opportunity to conduct business on the trade show floor, expand their knowledge at educational workshops and network with their peers.

"Many of the issues that impact Massachusetts farmers, also impact farmers across the United States," said MFBF President Mark Amato. "During this convention, we are able to network with like-minded farmers, which can help us discover new solutions to old problems that we encounter on a day-to-day basis.

"We also are able to learn how we can become more engaged Farm Bureau volunteers. As a grassroots organization, this is very important because we are the backbone that shapes Farm Bureau policy and help push our agenda through the legislature. Our engagement is key."

Finally, this convention gives Farm Bureau members the opportunity to gather and learn about advancements in agriculture and discuss ways to promote the future of agriculture.

