If Will & Grace , Roseanne and The Office weren’t enough hot revival action for you, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt may get back into bed with NBC. Reports indicate the erstwhile Paul and Jamie Buchman are working on a possible Mad About You revival almost twenty years after the finale.

TVLine reports that Mad About You stars Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt have begun “informal talks” with Sony TV for a limited series revival of the beloved sitcom, which originally ran from 1992 to 1999. The revival season is said to focus on “Paul and Jamie grappling with empty-nest syndrome in the wake of now-17-year-old daughter Mabel’s admission to college.”

Neither NBC nor any network have yet committed to the revival, though it’s worth noting that Mad About You would likely follow the Will & Grace and Roseanne mold by disregarding the events of its own series finale. The 1999 closer saw an adult Mabel documenting the prior twenty-two years in film, including Paul and Jamie’s brief separation.

There’s no question that revivals are a TV gold mine these days, but are Mad About You fans ready to jump back into the final frontier? Stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.