Make Plans To Attend A Fantastic Art Exhibit In Sheffield

The public is invited to check out an assortment of Jeffrey L. Neumann's oil and water color paintings that will be on display at The Warren Family Gallery located at the Kennard Visual Arts Center at Berkshire School in Sheffield from November 2nd through December 15th.

The artist focuses his works on the 20th Century American commercial landscape and uses a contemporary realistic approach in presenting his work as his paintings help to preserve an important part of our cultural history....To sum it all up, a nice "blast from the past" awaits you in the coming weeks as his art work is truly "nostalgic" in nature.

The gallery prides itself in showing a wide range of paintings that represent all fields of study as other exhibits showcase various pieces of art work from students and alumni and other visiting artists throughout the year....You can meet Jeffrey L. Neumann at the opening reception that will take place on Friday, November 2nd from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The Warren Family Gallery is located at 245 North Undermountain Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts....The display will be shown Monday through Saturday between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm or call (413) 229-1265 to make an appointment at your convenience. If you plan to stop by between November 18th and 25th, you must reserve a specific time with the art department in advance to see this presentation. You can also send an e mail to pbanevicius@berkshireschool.org