Make Plans To Attend A Soothing And Relaxing Weekend Concert

An afternoon of exquisite and eclectic jazz, classical and world music awaits you this Sunday afternoon as Winds In The Wilderness will take center stage at The Kellogg Music Center in the Bard College at Simon's Rock campus located at 84 Alford Road in Great Barrington. The free show begins at 3 pm and is sure to entertain and enthrall all ages as the concert features arias from Handel's operas, dance inspired piano selections from Grenados and Satie plus a jazz classic originally performed by the legendary Charlie Parker. One of the highlights also features a violin solo as the monumental Adagio and Fugue from Johann Sebastian Bach's sonata will be presented in G Minor. The show will also feature solo performances on guitar and the Indian Sarod.

All members of this talented quintet are renowned and prolific performers as they are also faculty members of Bard College at Simon's Rock's music department and they also perfect their craft by teaching at The Berkshire Music School, Smith College and The Hawthorne Valley School. This ensemble consists of the group's leader and flutist, Sharon Powers, oboist Judith Dansker, violinist Ronald Gorevic, John Myers on guitar and double bassist Pete Toigo. Each one of these performers has travelled world wide as they have garnered recognition from their peers and audiences that have been mesmerized by their unique style of presenting some of the finest selections in the realm of classical music.

