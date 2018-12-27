Make Plans To Recycle Your Christmas Tree in 2019

The Great Barrington Boy Scouts will once again recycle Christmas trees after the New Year as a public service to the community as your donations will also raise funds for troop 23.

You can drop your tree off on the first 2 Saturdays of the new month, January 5th and 12th between 10 am and 1 pm at The Home Sweet Home Doughnut Shoppe located at 258 Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington. A $5 donation is recommended and in exchange you will receive a coupon redeemable for a FREE coffee and doughnut upon your next visit.

Another option: They will pick up your tree curbside prior to 9 am along with a $10 donation that must be included in a zip lock bag. Tinsel, nails wire and discarded ornaments must be removed prior to disposal. Make your check payable to Boy Scout Troop 23 as your support provides a quality, local scouting program for local youth.

To schedule a pick up, please call (413) 329-7065 or you can log on to their web site by going here