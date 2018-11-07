Make Someone’s Holiday A Little Brighter

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is once again pleased to be able to host the 'Shining Star' Holiday Program. In the spirit of giving, become a Shining Star this season by selecting a person in need, shopping and donating gifts. To become a "Shining Star” shopper, contact Betty at Berkshire South – 528-2810 extension 32 or email bbanker@berkshiresouth.org.

Berkshire South asks that gifts be delivered to the center no later than Dec. 10. Please contact Betty for an appointment to nominate Shining Star recipients. Forms are available here Are you in need, or know someone who is? Open enrollment for Shining Star recipients is happening now thru Nov. 14. All information is kept confidential.

Monetary donations are gladly accepted in support of the 'Shining Star' Program. You can make a tax-deductible donation, by going here . Berkshire South thanks you for making someone's holiday a little brighter.