Watch Malcolm Young’s Son Sing With an AC/DC Tribute Band

Ross Young, son of late AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young , joined the cover band Thunderstruck to pay tribute to his father at a concert in New South Wales, Australia, recently.

You can watch the video from the show, which includes performances of “She’s Got the Jack” and “Whole Lotta Rosie,” above.

Malcolm Young died on Nov. 18 at the age of 64 after several years of ill health – including dementia, a stroke, cancer and heart surgery – had forced him to retire from AC/DC in 2014 and enter a nursing home. Marking his death, brother and bandmate Angus Young said, “The bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

Tributes came from all over the music world following Young's death. “It is a sad day in rock 'n' roll," Eddie Van Halen wrote. "Malcolm Young was my friend and heart and soul of AC/DC.” David Coverdale described him as a “great guy” and a “pleasure to know,” while Paul Stanley called him “one of the true greats.”

Thunderstruck are described as “Sydney’s premier AC/DC tribute show” that “typifies the spirit of AC/DC through the music and its performance” with “a set list covering all the classics.” The future of the real band remains unknown since it wrapped up the Rock or Bust tour with Axl Rose in place of singer Brian Johnson , while drummer Phil Rudd had been replaced and bassist Cliff Williams later retired .

Asked in 2016 whether the band should have ended their career when Malcolm retired, Angus said , “That might be the case. But Malcolm was always one to battle through. He would look at me in times of crisis and go, 'We'll just go in and do some work. We'll sit and write some songs.' He had that drive, and I feel obligated to keep it going, maybe because I was there in the beginning with him."