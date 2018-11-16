Maple & Main Roundabout Plan Meeting Info

From the Town of Great Barrington

The state Department of Transportation will present its proposal for a roundabout construction project at the intersection of Main and Maple Streets (Routes 7 & 23) at a public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, during the Select Board meeting.

The project calls for roundabout construction, related safety features and signage, shared usage pathways and cycling upgrades. The state may require permanent or temporary easements for the project, involving potential property acquisitions.

Construction plans will be on display one-half hour before the hearing begins, with an engineer in attendance to answer questions regarding this project.

The public is invited.

