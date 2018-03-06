March 7 Winter Storm Closings and Cancellations

For the 2nd time in the month of March--which is less than a week old, mind you--we're finding ourselves in the path of a potent snowstorm. While most of our area escaped significant snowfall last week, this time we may not be as fortunate.

The Winter Storm Warning continues in effect from 7AM Wednesday through 7PM Thursday. Snow total forecasts have only trended upward during Tuesday, with a light coating expected by dawn and much more on the way especially Wednesday afternoon and night, before winding down on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service . Accumulations of over a foot are quite possible.

With that in mind, late Tuesday afternoon the Farmington River School District advised us that they are planning to release students early on Wednesday, at 11:45 AM with no lunch served, and they are planning a 2-hour delayed opening for Thursday.

Jesse Stewart will keep you updated starting 1st thing Wednesday morning.