March 8 Delayed Openings, Cancellations Etc.

Here's a running list of delayed openings, cancellations, postponements, closings and more for Thursday, March 8, 2018.

- The Kilpatrick Athletic Center at Bard College at Simon's Rock will open at 7 a.m.

- Farmington River Regional School District - closed

- Berkshire Hills Regional School District - 2 hour delay

- Southern Berkshire Regional School District - School is canceled for students but staff must report at 11 a.m. or when conditions are safe for travel

- Taconic Hills Central School District - 2 hour delay

- Lenox Public Schools - 2 hour delay

- Berkshire South Regional Community Center - 2 hour delayed opening (will open at 8 a.m.)

- All Community Health Programs (CHP) medical and dental sites - delayed opening at 10 a.m. This includes family services and WIC

- East Mountain Medical Associates - opening at 10 a.m.

- Sheffield Senior Center - no transportation today and the center will open at noon

- The meeting of the Thursday morning club scheduled for 1 p.m. this afternoon at the Congregational Church on Main Street in Great Barrington has been canceled

- Tonight's Breaking Bread community meal at the Sheffield American Legion scheduled for 5:30 p.m. is canceled

As we receive more announcements, we will post them on this page. Also, Jesse Stewart will be updating you throughout the morning with the latest Winter Watch list after each information and AccuWeather update (two times each hour) between 6 a.m and 10 a.m and at :50 past the hour throughout the rest of the day as warranted.

In addition, the Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday and we have a special weather statement as posted on AccuWeather's website which states:

A band of heavy snow will continue across the area into this evening. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour will persist and visibilities will drop quickly to near zero within the heavy snow bands.

Travel conditions will be dangerous well into the evening. Be prepared for near zero visibility and and snow covered roads. Nonessential travel is discouraged in this area.