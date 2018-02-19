Mariah Carey is offering Fergie some words of advice in the wake of all the commotion surrounding the "Tension" soloist's national anthem showcase last night (February 18).

Just flashes after the 42-year-old became Twitter's latest laughing stock when she gave a rather unusual interpretation of the "Star Spangled Banner" at the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, TMZ Sports caught up with the "Dreamlover" songbird as she was leaving the gourmet chicken eatery Sweet Chick on Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles.

When asked whether she had any input to provide regarding the criticism the “M.I.L.F. $” singer faced, Carey responded bluntly : "Darling, nobody needs to listen to that!"

Nuff said. As the indisputable queen of brushing away controversy, Carey is no stranger to shaking off scandals of her own — especially those of the vocal variety.

On December 31, 2016, the five-time Grammy winner's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve show in Times Square earned worldwide censure when technical difficulties prompted the "Visions of Love" chanteuse to quit her performance mid-show . In addition to the criticism she received for lip syncing throughout her set, many fans regarded Carey's reactions and behavior in response the mishap unprofessional.

Nonetheless, Carey was re-invited to perform at the 2018 New Year's Rockin Eve show the following year, where her comeback was met with more favorable reviews than her previous appearance.

