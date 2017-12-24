She's back and she's out to redeem herself for the new year.

ABC and Dick Clark Productions are bringing back Mariah Carey as part of this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve '18 with Ryan Seacrest line-up.

Announced yesterday (December 22), the "All I Want for Christmas is You" singer is getting another chance to redeem herself on the NYE stage after last year's tragic performance.

"Take 2," Carey tweeted .

Last December, Mariah Carey performed a medley of her hits with an intro of "Auld Lang Syne" on ' Rockin' Eve' only to have technical difficulties in the audio equipment.

Carey claimed her whole performance was sabotaged so the television special could gain higher ratings than usual, according to TMZ .

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs live on December 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.