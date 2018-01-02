Mariah Carey delivered a great performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night (Dec. 31). The pop icon successfully redeemed herself from her disastrous NYRE blunder in 2017 .

Braving the sub-zero temperatures at New York’s Times Square, the 47-year-old singer covered herself up in a huge white fur coat but underneath she wore a fabulous crystallized nude gown. Despite the frigid weather, Mimi was ready to show the world that she can truly sing without a backing track.

After Seacrest's heartwarming introduction, Carey delivered a soaring rendition of “Vision of Love.” Despite a few minor crackles in her voice, it was an almost flawless performance. Afterward, the R&B vet wanted to sip on some hot tea but there was none around.

“I just want to take a sip of tea if they’ll let me — they told me there would be tea,” she said. “Oh, it’s a disaster. Okay, well we’ll just have to rough it. I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Before she went into her next song selection, Carey saluted people who are out here making “a more united planet" and segued into her anthemic hit “Hero,” complete with a gospel choir.

Although Carey's performance was great, fans noticed that she didn't performed the song in her usual high octave and instead sung it in a lower register. This maybe due to the very cold weather or, maybe because she didn't have her hot tea.

Nevertheless, Carey pulled it off without any major technical difficulties.

Afterward, Mariah Carey went on Twitter to wish her adorning Lambs (aka "her fans") a Happy New Year!

Oh, and she found her hot tea.

