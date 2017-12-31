The countdown begins to 2018 and all the television specials broadcasting live prior to the clock striking midnight.

While specials have already announced their line-up of performers, there's no doubt about Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve '18 with Ryan Seacrest being one of the most anticipated ones. Having a star studded line-up featuring BTS , Camila Cabello , Nick Jonas and many more for the occasion, all eyes are on Mariah Carey as she makes her return.

Just a few weeks ago, it was revealed Dick Clark Productions invited Mimi back to redeem herself after a rather tragic performance at last year's 'Rockin' Eve.'

According to TMZ , the 47-year-old singer is set to perform two songs with one of them being her classic hit "Hero."

In addition, Carey is also said to be rolled around in a chair to get from the stage to the count down area to join Ryan Seacrest for the iconic ball drop in the middle of Time Square.

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve '18 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Watch the ad to check out the line-up of performers below.