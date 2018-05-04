Marijuana Zoning Question on Ballot for Mount Washington Election
Mount Washington voters will be asked to decide the future of in-town marijuana, but there will be no races for town offices on the May 8 election ballot.
The Berkshire Eagle reports that the marijuana ballot question asks whether Mount Washington should adopt a zoning bylaw amendment prohibiting the operation of all marijuana establishments, including retailers, cultivators, testing facilities, and manufacturing.
Candidates are running unopposed for 10 positions, all but one of them as incumbents. No one will appear on the ballot to run for town auditor.