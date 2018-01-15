After it was revealed that Mark Wahlberg was paid more for his All the Money in the World reshoots than co-star Michelle Williams, the actor is now donating his salary to the Time's Up legal fund.

Following public outcry about his salary, Wahlber revealed he will be giving $1.5 million to the fund. "Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation," the actor wrote on Twitter.

"I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I'm donating the $1.5M to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name," Wahlberg added.

The Ridley Scott-directed film was forced to recast Kevin Spacey's role after allegations of sexual assault were brought against the actor. Instead of keeping Spacey in the film, actor Christopher Plummer was recasted to take his place but portions of the film needed to be shot again.

For the reshoots, Wahlberg received $1.5 million, while Williams only received $1,000—the $80 per diem her union required for the length of the shoot, MTV News reports.

Along with Wahlberg's donation, the actor's agency, WME, will also be making a donation to the Time's Up fund in Williams' name. "In recognition of the pay discrepancy on All the Money in the World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams' name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month," a statement read.

