Maroon 5 Deletes Tweets After Teasing BTS Collaboration

Maroon 5 is keeping mum on a potential collaboration with South Korean boy band BTS .

The pop rock band appeared to hint at a future project with the K-pop group in tweets Wednesday before erasing the posts.

Screenshots show Maroon 5 initially responded with a smiley face to a fan who tweeted , "PLEASE MAKE A COLAB WITH @BTS_twt." The band answered another inquiry by posting a gif of Elmo shrugging.

Excited fans liked Maroon 5's initial tweet over 15,000 times. Maroon 5 followed up with a cheeky response Thursday when a fan asked , "But what really is the answer?"

"not sure you can handle it," the band wrote.

Metro reported Thursday that Maroon 5 had deleted the tweets. BTS has yet to address the rumors.

BTS, who last released the EP Love Yourself: Her in September, reached 12 million Twitter followers Wednesday, according to Billboard . The group has gained significant international exposure over the past year.

By Annie Martin, UPI.com

